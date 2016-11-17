3 new additional judges take charge

The Chief Justice of Madras High Court, S.K. Kaul, on Wednesday administered the oath of office to three new additional judges appointed to the court.

With the appointments the sitting strength of the court has increased to 57, as against the sanctioned strength of 75.

In a brief ceremony organised in the New Auditorium of the High Court here on Wednesday, Registrar General R. Sakthivel read out the warrant of appointments issued by the President of India to Justices N. Sathishkumar, N. Seshasayee and R.M.T. Teekaaraman.