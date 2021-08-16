3 more held for siphoning off ₹2 cr. from woman’s accounts

CHENNAI

16 August 2021 01:20 IST

A special team arrested the accused in New Delhi

The Bank Fraud wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police has arrested three more persons, who had cheated a woman of ₹2.06 crore after fraudulently getting her bank account details.

The special team of the CCB of the city police, which had gone to New Delhi, arrested three accused persons — Anshika, Amithkumar and Akshay Gupta on Thursday. The trio was brought to Chennai on Sunday after producing them before a judicial magistrate in Delhi. The special team produced them before the Egmore judicial magistrate, who sent them to prison.

A senior officer said the special team had already arrested eight persons in connection with the cheating case registered in 2019.

The police official said the case pertains to the gang calling Sudha Sridharan, a resident of Mandaveli, in 2019 and informing her about release of an “insurance amount” of her deceased husband. The gang used this as a ruse to collect bank account details of the woman.

The gang cheated the woman by withdrawing more than ₹2 crore from various banks in which she had savings accounts.