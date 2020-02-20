3 killed during 'Indian 2' film shoot

The accident happened when workers were engaged in putting up a set

CHENNAI

20 February 2020 01:09 IST

Crane with heavy-duty light comes crashing down on location; nine injured

An assistant director and two others died in an accident at the Indian 2 shooting site near Poonamallee late on Wednesday.

Nine persons were injured in the accident at a private studio located at Nazarathpet.

According to police sources, the accident happened when a crane used for the shoot came crashing down on the location where the Kamal Haasan-starrer was being shot.

A senior official of the police said that the accident happened when workers were engaged in putting up a set for a scene. A heavy-duty light that was mounted on the crane also fell.

The three died on the spot. The deceased were identified as Krishna, 34, an assistant director in director Shankar’s team, Madhu, 29, and Chandran, 60 — who were part of the catering team.

Police sources said Mr. Haasan, who was at the accident spot, helped transport the victims to a private hospital. Police officials added that three bodies had been sent to the Government General Hospital for post-mortem.

The injured persons had been admitted to a private hospital near Poonamallee.

The Nazarathpet police have filed a case and are investigating the cause of the accident.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel, along with a fire tender from Irungattukottai, were rushed to the spot when news of the accident first came in.