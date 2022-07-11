Chennai

3 kg gold seized at airport

The Chennai Customs officials seized 3.08 kg of gold worth ₹1.38 crore at Chennai airport.

Sagul Hameed and Raseeth, who had come from Bangkok on July 8 and Arunpandian from Kuala Lumpur and Palanisamy from Dubai who had arrived in the city on July 9, were held on suspicion, according to a press release.

These passengers had concealed gold in rubbery form inside their rectum and in the footwear; they had hidden some gold bits. Totally, the officials got 3.08 kg of gold. Arunpandian and Palanisamy were arrested. Further investigations are on.  


