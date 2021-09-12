3 kg gold seized at airport

The gold was found concealed in the lining of the baggage

About 3.125 kg gold, worth ₹1.33 crore, was seized by the Chennai Air Customs at the airport and two passengers were arrested, according to a release.

Based on inputs from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Customs officials were looking for two passengers who came from Dubai in two flights, one at 2.30 a.m. and another at 4 a.m. When their check-in baggage was searched, 11 gold wires, weighing 3.125 kg, were found concealed in the metal fabricated lining. These were given a silver coating to avoid detection. The two passengers were arrested. Further investigation is on.