Three police inspectors transferred

CHENNAI

14 January 2022 00:48 IST

Three police inspectors were transferred from Kancheepuram district to southern zone following complaints on them which include charges of abetting a gangster Padappai Guna.

Sources said the order was issued by Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu following preliminary inquiry against them.

Paddappai Guna has more than 24 cases of murder, attempt to murder, kidnap and extortion pending against him. The three inspector were accused of receiving gifts from him.

