ChennaiCHENNAI 14 January 2022 00:48 IST
Comments
Three police inspectors transferred
Updated: 14 January 2022 00:49 IST
Three police inspectors were transferred from Kancheepuram district to southern zone following complaints on them which include charges of abetting a gangster Padappai Guna.
Sources said the order was issued by Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu following preliminary inquiry against them.
Paddappai Guna has more than 24 cases of murder, attempt to murder, kidnap and extortion pending against him. The three inspector were accused of receiving gifts from him.
More In Chennai
Read more...