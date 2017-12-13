3 historic buildings to rise from the ruins

The Building Centre and Conservation Division of the Public Works Department has set the ball rolling to bring back to life three dilapidated heritage buildings in the city and eight structures in Pudukottai district. This is its first effort to restore heritage structures after its creation early this year.

The long-pending proposal to restore Humayun Mahal, which is in a decrepit state at the Chepauk complex, may take off soon. The division has sought funds from the Tourism Department for renovation. Once a residence of the Nawab of Arcot, the Mahal was constructed in 1770 and, when the British took over the place, the then government architect Robert Chisolm transformed it into the Revenue Board building. It later housed several government offices.

Reduced to rubble

Nearly 70% of the structure is damaged and piles of rubble and paper remain inside. The building, which has four wings, is in ruins, with overgrown trees. Many partitions were made by the then functioning government offices without paying much attention to the heritage value.

The division recently submitted the proposal to restore the single-storey Humayun Mahal, which is located next to Kalas Mahal, at a cost of ₹38 crore. Once approved, it plans to restore the building in three years.

Officials said the process to rope in funds had delayed the project. Nearly 50% of the roof that has fallen has to be restored to its original look.

The spotlight has also turned to two more 100-year-old buildings — Government Central Press, Mint, and Deputy Inspector General of Registration office on Rajaji Salai — that would be restored to their past glory.

The L-shaped building at the Government Press complex, Mint, has suffered much damage like Humayun Mahal. While the main building that was gutted in a fire nearly five years ago has been reconstructed, this building left abandoned for two decades is to be taken up for restoration. A proposal to renovate the structure at a cost of nearly ₹12.5 crore has been submitted to the government.

PWD officials said the old office of the Deputy Inspector General, Registration Department building on Rajaji Salai, which was constructed in 1880, is also in bad shape. Employees in the office recently shifted to Kuralagam premises as the building was found unfit for occupation. This building was used to preserve records, including Christian marriage registers of the period between 1872 and 1961.

Spreading its wings beyond the city, the division is also expected to renovate eight heritage buildings, including those that house the General Hospital, Collectorate, taluk offices in Keeranur and Tirumayam, in Pudukottai district.

While the separate division of the PWD has initiated work towards restoring historical structures, they do have their constraints. Besides looking out for funds and special construction materials, the wing is also burdened with shortage of manpower. The time and cost spent in such efforts, and the availability of only a handful of contractors who specialise in heritage restoration work were other challenges.

The three Chennai projects are expected to be completed in three years. While a decision is yet to be made on Humayun Mahal after its restoration, the other buildings would be handed over to the respective departments.