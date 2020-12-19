3 held with 46 kg ganja

Contraband seized from goods carrier

The police on Friday arrested three persons for possessing and transporting ganja for sale.

Following information on movement of the contraband, a special team of the police, led by Inspector Saravana Prabu of the prohibition and enforcement wing, mounted surveillance near the Vaidyanathan bridge, in New Washermenpet. The team intercepted a goods carrier early morning, and on searching it, recovered 46 kg of ganja.

The police arrested Dinesh Kumar, 31, and Jalaludin, 31, of Gummidipoondi, and Kali, 22, of Kasimedu. Ganja, the goods carrier and four mobile phones were seized from them.