3 held under Goondas Act

CHENNAI

25 October 2021 00:37 IST

The police have arrested three history-sheeters involved in several robbery and chain snatching cases under the Goondas Act.

The three offenders were Rajesh alias Rober of Zameen Pallavaram, D. Leonard of Chromepet and S. Sivashankar of Urapakkam. The three accused have several cases of robbery and chain snatching against them.

A senior police official said 322 persons have been detained under Goondas Act this year till October 22.

