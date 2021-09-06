The police on Sunday arrested three persons, including a juvenile, in connection with a series of chain/mobile phone snatching incidents in Triplicane, Chintadripet and Egmore. A team traced and arrested Kirubanandan, 19; Paul Siva alias Sivakumar, 20; and a 17-year-old. They recovered gold chains and four bikes.
3 held for snatching chains, phones
CHENNAI,
September 06, 2021 01:33 IST
