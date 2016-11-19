3 held for robbing man of old notes

The city police on Friday arrested three persons who robbed an accountant of a construction firm of Rs. 10 lakh in Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes.

S. Senthilkumar (31), who runs a construction firm in Medavakkam, had asked his accountant Gopalakrishnan to arrange for the exchange of old notes for new ones. Gopalakrishnan told him that he knew a few persons who could get the notes exchanged. Senthilkumar then gave his accountant notes worth Rs. 10 lakh.

On Thursday, Gopalakrishnan travelled in a car with three persons who had promised to exchange the notes.

While the car was near the old Binny Mills, Perambur, the trio attacked him, pushed him out of the car and escaped with the money. An injured Gopalakrishnan lodged a complaint with the Secretariat Colony police.

A special team of the police arrested the three suspects — K. Harikrishnan, V. Bharath and S. David — and recovered Rs. 9 lakh from them.