3 held for robbing man of old notes

The city police on Friday arrested three persons who robbed an accountant of a construction firm of Rs. 10 lakh in Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes.
S. Senthilkumar (31), who runs a construction firm in Medavakkam, had asked his accountant Gopalakrishnan to arrange for the exchange of old notes for new ones. Gopalakrishnan told him that he knew a few persons who could get the notes exchanged. Senthilkumar then gave his accountant notes worth Rs. 10 lakh.
On Thursday, Gopalakrishnan travelled in a car with three persons who had promised to exchange the notes.
While the car was near the old Binny Mills, Perambur, the trio attacked him, pushed him out of the car and escaped with the money. An injured Gopalakrishnan lodged a complaint with the Secretariat Colony police.
A special team of the police arrested the three suspects — K. Harikrishnan, V. Bharath and S. David — and recovered Rs. 9 lakh from them.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor