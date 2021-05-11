3 held for bid to buy Remdesivir with fake papers and in the name of dead patient

CHENNAI

11 May 2021 23:32 IST

Three persons were arrested for allegedly attempting to buy Remdesivir vials at Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital using the documents of a dead patient and forged records of a patient.

The police identified the accused as Sathish Kumar, 37, of Ponniamman Medu; Christy Paul, 34, of Ayanavaram; and Selvakumar, 43, of Madhavaram. Two persons carried the prescription written for a recently deceased COVID-19 patient, while the other accused had the photocopies of documents of a patient undergoing COVID treatment.

The trio got the doctor’s prescription and the patient details, a few days ago, from those standing in the queue at KMC, said the police. They had copies of medical documents on the pretext of offering to help to photocopy the documents to be submitted at the counter.

Advertising

Advertising

They took a few copies for themselves and submitted the documents to buy the Remdesivir vials. The motive was to sell them in black market, said the police.

The crime came to light after the staff at the counter grew suspicious since the residential address and patient’s credentials were different, said the police.