3 held for attacking call taxi owner

The police have arrested three persons who attacked a call taxi owner near Kodungaiyur.

R. Anandaraj (24) of Tiruvottiyur, who owns a taxi service, was driving his car on PVK Link Road in Kodungaiyur on Wednesday when three persons stopped him. After quarrelling with him, they attacked him with a knife.

Police traced the trio based on the registration number of the two-wheeler they left behind and arrested them. The accused were identified as A. Arun (21) of Kodungaiyur and K. Ramesh (26) and C. Shridhar (24) of Vyasarpadi.