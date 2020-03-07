3 discharged from hospitals

Three persons who were under hospital quarantine for symptoms of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Chennai and Tiruchi were discharged after they tested negative for the disease.
As of now, two persons continue to be under hospital quarantine in isolation wards of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and Tiruchi Government Medical College Hospital, according to public health officials. According to a bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, testing of nasal, throat swabs and blood samples lifted from two were under process. Till now, 54 persons have tested negative for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu.
Till date, 1,04,231 passengers have been screened at airports in Chennai, Tiruchi, Madurai and Coimbatore.
Of them, 1,181 passengers were under home quarantine for 28 days.
