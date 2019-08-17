3-day workshop on for ophthalmology students

The 13th Annual Continuing Medical Educational (CME) programme of Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, Kalpavriksha 19, commenced on Friday. Postgraduate students from over 50 medical colleges and institutions across the country will be participating in the three-day programme.

Inaugurating the national CME for ophthalmology students, Namrata Sharma, general secretary of the All India Ophthalmological Society, said three aspects — teaching, patient care and research — were important for postgraduates.

Amar Agarwal, chairman and managing director, Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospitals, said the idea of Kalpavriksha was to educate postgraduates and doctors in various aspects by bringing in experts to teach them.

Two awards — Dr. V. Velayutham, consistent performer award, and Dr. T. Agarwal, award for best student for the most interesting case in the programme — were presented. Dr. J. Agarwal Exemplary Award was given to the best outgoing student.

Among others, Santosh Honavar, director of Centre for Sight, Hyderabad, and Ashvin Agarwal, director and head of clinical services, Dr. Agarwal’s Group of Eye Hospitals were present at the programme.