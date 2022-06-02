3-day tribute event for Crazy Mohan from June 10

Crazy Creations will perform his plays at Vani Mahal

Actor and theatre personality Crazy Mohan will be remembered by Maadhu Balaji and members of the Crazy Creations troupe with a series of his plays from June 10 to 12 at Vani Mahal, T. Nagar, from 7 p.m. onwards. On the first day, theatre lovers can laugh with one of their landmark productions — Marriage Made in Saloon — which was also made into a movie.

“It has been 40 years since the play was inaugurated and the characters Maadhu, Padmanabhan and Janaki still make the audience roll with laughter. The clean humour is what makes this play and all other Crazy Mohan creations click with people of all ages,” said Mr. Balaji. Crazy Mohan passed away three years ago on June 10, and since then, the troupe has performed over 40 of his plays.

On June 11, Lord Krishna, the U.S.-visiting chocolate-gobbling grandmom and the flautist father will join Maadhu in the 1024 th show of Chocolate Krishna and the 125 th show of Mohan’s grand finale, Crazy Premier League will be performed on June 12.

The play, obviously, has something to do with cricket and will also have scenes from other plays like Meendum Crazy Thieves and Maadhu Plus Two. “The scenes are like T-20 matches, short and filled with laughter,” explained Mr. Balaji.

The final day will also be an event to pay homage to Crazy Mohan, with actor Kamal Hassan presiding over the function. Industrialists, Ravi Appasami of Appaswami Real Estates and Ramesh Ramakrishnan of Leap Sports, Carnatic vocalist Gayathri Girish and the troupe’s creative director S.B. Khanthan will participate.

Tickets can be booked by contacting Maadhu Balaji (98410 49386) and G. Srinivasan (94440 27202) and also on www.bookmyshow.com.