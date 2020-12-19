3-day meet on diabetic foot care begins

The 18th annual conference of the Diabetic Foot Society of India (DFSI) and the sixth annual conference of the Association of Diabetic Foot Surgeons (ADFS), organised jointly as a three-day virtual conference, was inaugurated on Friday by Preetha Reddy, vice-chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group.
A statement issued by the organisers said the conference would focus on the theme “Healing wounds, preventing amputations” and would see around 4,000 participants, from 25 countries.
Rajesh Kesavan, secretary of DFSI and organising secretary of the conference, said the wide participation showed DFSI’s and ADFS’s commitment towards strengthening the practical management of diabetic foot care.
Sharing experiences
V.B. Narayanamurthy, vice-president, DFSI, and organising chairman of the conference, said it was heartening to see experts from across the globe come together to share their experiences during the pandemic.
He said the conference would be helpful for non-specialists, families of patients and nurses in battling diabetes-related amputations.
