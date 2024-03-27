ADVERTISEMENT

₹3 crore unaccounted cash seized from carrier in Chennai airport

March 27, 2024 07:10 am | Updated 07:10 am IST

Carrier of unaccounted foreign currencies worth Rs. 3 crore to Thailand detained at Chennai airport

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai:

Personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force and Customs detained a male passenger who was carrying huge amount of foreign currencies in his suitcase to fly to Thailand. Sources said the investigation is on to find out the source of money.

Sources said the airlines was bound to Bangkok, Thailand, scheduled to depart from Anna Internet Airport. The security staff who were checking the baggage and personal belongings to passengers intercepted a male who was possessed a tourist visa to Thailand. On suspicion, he was quizzed by the security staff. He gave evasive replies to their questions.

On searching his luggage including the suitcase, they found foreign currencies including US dollars, Euros, Saudi Riyals stashed inside the suitcase. The total value of those currencies is Rs. 3 crore. His boarding was cancelled and he was taken for questioning. The preliminary investigation revealed that he was a mere carrier of the currencies. Further investigation is on to find out who gave the money.

The Income Tax department. Election Commission officers also were informed about the seizure. Eom

