3 boys drown in river near Sholavaram

Three boys drowned in a water-logged pit on the bed of the Kosasthalaiyar at Karanodai village near Sholavaram in Tiruvallur district on Friday. They reportedly went to fish in the river.

The victims were identified as S. Sathyanarayanan, 15, and Syed Rahamadullah, 13, from Perambur and K Arjun, 14, from Karanodai.

Parents were unaware

The police said the three left home without informing their parents and decided to enter the water to have a bath and fish. Passers-by, who noticed clothes on the riverbed, alerted the police.

A police team reached the spot, but could not anybody in the vicinity.

A team from Red Hills fire station rushed to the spot and fished out three bodies.

The police sent the bodies were sent to the Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem.