3 booked for producing counterfeit products of leading clothing brands

CHENNAI

06 February 2022 00:34 IST

The Intellectual Property Rights Enforcement Cell (IPREC), a special unit of the police, has booked three persons of a clothing store chain in the city for allegedly producing and selling counterfeit products of leading brands.

On the basis of complaints received regarding the illegal production and sale of duplicate products of leading brands Under Armour, Levi’s and Super Dry (Garments), raids were conducted by the IPREC, Chennai unit on Friday in three places of a cloth store’s branches in Anna Nagar, Perambur and Villivakkam.

During the raids, the police found counterfeit products of these brands being sold in the shops.

Duplicate garments with a face value of ₹1,59,200 were seized.

Investigation is on

In this connection, a case was registered against the accused — Haroon Sherif, 23, Ismail Basha, 40 and Ashok Kumar, 25. Further investigation is on.

Steps are being taken to trace the source and manufacturing place of the counterfeit products, said a press release from the office of Additional Director General of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal.