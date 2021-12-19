Chennai

Three arrested, job racket unearthed

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Greater Chennai police has arrested three persons, including a woman, for allegedly cheating nearly 200 job aspirants after collecting ₹5 crore from them promising jobs in government establishments.

The police said K. Somasundram, 29, of Madhavaram received a WhatsApp message from Rajesh Raguram that he was conducting a “ship simulation course” with an offer of a placement in the Coast Guard.

Trusting him, Mr. Somasundram paid ₹5.50 lakh last year to Rajesh Raguram’s associate Sorna Senthil for getting an appointment order from Hemalatha, supposed to be a Coast Guard officer. Mr. Somasundaram realised that he was given a fake appointment order and lodged a complaint.


