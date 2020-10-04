3 arrested, 10 stolen bikes recovered

Vehicles were sold via WhatsApp group

The Nungambakkam police on Saturday arrested three persons for allegedly stealing bikes at several places in the city.

The police said the suspects, A. Mohammed Shafi, 27 of Mallipatinam, Thanjavur district; D. Sibi, 23, of Kerala; and Ameerjan, 36, of Virudhunagar district, were nabbed and 10 bikes estimated at ₹15 lakh were recovered from them.

For one year, the trio had stayed at several places in the city. They created a WhatsApp group connecting their associates in the other districts.

After receiving orders over WhatsApp group, the trio stole bikes parked on streets and supplied them to the prospective buyers, the police added.