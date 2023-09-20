2nd of Chennai Unlimited series today, discussions to explore city and its infrastructure

September 20, 2023 06:28 am | Updated 06:28 am IST - Chennai

G Square, in collaboration with The Hindu, is organising the second event in the Chennai Unlimited series, kickstarting discussions to explore the city and its vast infrastructure opportunities. The second session will take an in-depth look into the burgeoning infrastructure landscape of Mamallapuram, often touted as the next Sholinganallur.

The event titled “Mamallapuram: On The Fast Track to Development” will be held today, at the Taj Club House, Chennai, from 6 p.m. onwards.

The discussion will feature a panel of distinguished speakers including Sanjay Chugh, city head and director of ANAROCK Property Consultants Pvt Ltd., Jerry Kingsley, India head of Strategic Consulting Value and Risk Advisory, City Lead Capital Markets, Vasudevan Baskaran, Former field hockey player, Olympian, and national hockey coach, and Shylaja Chetlur, actor, filmmaker, entrepreneur, and founder, CR Trust. The event will be moderated by Thirupurasundari Sevvel, architect, planner and conservation professional.

This discussion series aims to shed light on the growing infrastructure opportunities that are shaping Mamallapuram, providing a platform for collaborations, sharing of ideas, and celebrating the city’s development.

Entry to the event is by invitation only with limited seats available. Interested participants can register at bit.ly/CHNUNLIMTD or scan the QR Code.