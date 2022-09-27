292 students receive VIT scholarships

VIT chancellor G. Viswanathan distributing scholarships to students in Vellore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

Countries that spend more money on education and show more interest in providing education to the needy have developed significantly, G. Viswanathan, president, Universal Higher Education Trust (UHET) and Chancellor, Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a Universal Higher Education Trust Scholarship award function, Mr. Viswanathan said that as per the New Education Policy (NEP), the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education should be increased to 50% from the existing 27% because in developed countries like Australia, it is 100%, South Korea (96%) and the U.S. (88%). “Education should reach all, especially those from the economically weaker sections of society. It was this that made us (VIT) start the UHET a decade ago in 2012,” he said.

The Chancellor also highlighted the need to increase the spending on school education as well by the Centre and the State government. Currently, only 3.5% of India’s GDP was being spent on education whereas about 140 countries spent more than India. In the 1960s, India and South Korea were at the same level of growth and the per capita income in both countries remained the same. However, South Korea developed a lot in later years mainly because of their increased spending on education, he said. The trust provided scholarships to 6,824 students amounting to ₹7,93,40,445 since its inception in 2012. At the function on Tuesday, 292 students received scholarships to the tune of ₹17.49 lakh.