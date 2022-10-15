292 persons test positive for COVID-19 in T.N.

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
October 15, 2022 00:20 IST

Another 292 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Friday. Of the 38 districts, five - Ariyalur, Dharmapuri, Karur, Theni and Tirupattur - had no new cases of COVID-19.

There were 72 cases in Chennai, while Chengalpattu and Coimbatore reported 24 and 18 cases respectively. There were 16 cases each in Kanyakumari and Tiruvallur. The fresh cases took the State’s overall tally of cases so far to 35,88,449.

As many as 358 persons were discharged after treatment. The total recoveries so far stood at 35,46,178. There were 4,223 active cases in the State. Of this, Chennai accounted for 2,183 active cases, while there were 225 active cases in Coimbatore and 219 in Chengalpattu.

A total of 11,847 samples were tested. So far, 6,96,03,414 samples were tested in the State.

