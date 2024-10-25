ADVERTISEMENT

292 MBBS and BDS seats are vacant in Tamil Nadu; the fourth round of counselling to end on October 28

Published - October 25, 2024 07:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

A total of 67 MBBS seats are vacant at self-financing medical colleges and 61 at deemed universities. As many as 136 BDS seats are vacant at self-financing colleges, says the Health Minister

The Hindu Bureau

There are 292 vacant MBBS and BDS seats in Tamil Nadu. The fourth round of counselling will be wrapped up by October 28 after which the final result will be published and the process completed by November 5.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian told reporters on Friday that as for government institutions, there was a single vacant MBBS seat and 23 vacant BDS seats. Under the 7.5% quota, four BDS seats were vacant at private colleges. A total of 67 MBBS seats were vacant at self-financing medical colleges and 61 at deemed universities. As many as 136 BDS seats were vacant at self-financing colleges.

Mr. Subramanian said a meeting had been sought with the Union Ministers of Health and AYUSH after Deepavali. At the meeting, he would take up the need to start postgraduate courses in Ayurveda in Tamil Nadu, he said on the sidelines of an event at the Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University.

