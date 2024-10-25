GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

292 MBBS and BDS seats are vacant in Tamil Nadu; the fourth round of counselling to end on October 28

A total of 67 MBBS seats are vacant at self-financing medical colleges and 61 at deemed universities. As many as 136 BDS seats are vacant at self-financing colleges, says the Health Minister

Published - October 25, 2024 07:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

There are 292 vacant MBBS and BDS seats in Tamil Nadu. The fourth round of counselling will be wrapped up by October 28 after which the final result will be published and the process completed by November 5.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian told reporters on Friday that as for government institutions, there was a single vacant MBBS seat and 23 vacant BDS seats. Under the 7.5% quota, four BDS seats were vacant at private colleges. A total of 67 MBBS seats were vacant at self-financing medical colleges and 61 at deemed universities. As many as 136 BDS seats were vacant at self-financing colleges.

Mr. Subramanian said a meeting had been sought with the Union Ministers of Health and AYUSH after Deepavali. At the meeting, he would take up the need to start postgraduate courses in Ayurveda in Tamil Nadu, he said on the sidelines of an event at the Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University.

Published - October 25, 2024 07:00 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.