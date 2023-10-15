ADVERTISEMENT

29 youth from other States caught cheating in Customs recruitment exam

October 15, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - CHENNAI

They were found using Bluetooth and broadband devices to receive answers from an outsider

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 29 youth from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh were caught while using electronic devices to cheat in a recruitment exam conducted by the Chennai Customs.

Sources said the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) called applicants to fill vacancies for the job of clerks, canteen attendants, and car drivers. A total of 17 vacancies were available with job postings in Chennai. A total of 15,000 people had applied and 1,600 people were shortlisted for the written exam. A few candidates appeared for the examination at the Chennai Customs House near the District Collectorate on Saturday.

Abishek Dixit, Joint Commissioner of Police, told The Hindu: “We have detained 29 youth who were caught after they were found using Bluetooth and boardband devices in the exam. Preliminary investigation revealed that they received answers from an outsider. Based on the complaint from Customs officials, we have secured the candidates and are investigating.”

The police said an exam supervisor spotted a candidate behaving suspiciously and found that he had a Bluetooth device in his ear and a broadband device concealed at his waist. Further, officials conducted thorough searches and found other candidates using similar devices. Efforts are on to trace and nab the person helping them.

