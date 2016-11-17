29-year-old man arrested for bike theft

The Guindy Police arrested a 29-year-old man for stealing bikes from outside the Tambaram Railway Station on Tuesday.

According to a press release, a police team headed by the inspector of the Guindy Police Station were carrying out vehicle checks at 6 a.m. on Tuesday when they stopped a man driving a two-wheeler. After he evaded questions, they took him to the police station for questioning. It was found that he had stolen the bike from outside the Tambaram Railway Station.

Police arrested the accused Nagoor Muhammed, and also seized two more motorcycles from him. He was then produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody. — Staff Reporter