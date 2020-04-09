Chennai

29 taken for screening

They had come from Ahmedabad

Twenty-nine persons from a seminary in Basin Bridge police station limits were taken by authorities to a hospital, after one of the clerics tested positive for COVID-19, said sources.

The 29 persons came in two different groups from Ahmedabad, on March 9, and stayed in mosques in the city. They were involved in religious activities, the sources added. After an 80-year-old person who stayed with them tested positive, health authorities, with the help of the police, took the 29 persons in two buses for screening to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

