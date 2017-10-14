29 special bus ticket counters set up

The State Transport Department has opened special ticket counters at three places in the city for those heading out for trips during Deepavali.

Inaugurating the facility at Koyambedu on Friday, Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar said 29 special ticket counters had been opened at CMBT (26 counters), Sanatorium bus terminus (2 counters) and Poonamallee (1 counter).

He said the counters would be open from 7 a.m. till 9 p.m.

He said a total of 11,645 buses, including more than 5,000 special buses, will be operated within the State. While a total of 3,063 buses will be operated on October 15, as many as 4,119 buses will be operated on October 16 and 3,063 buses on October 17.

Long-distance buses would be operated from CMBT in Koyambedu, Tambaram Sanatorium, Anna Nagar West and Poonamallee bus termini.

In case commuters have any queries or feedback, they can contact 044-24794709.