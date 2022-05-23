2.9 kg gold seized at Chennai airport
Chennai Air Customs has seized 2.9 kg of gold worth ₹1.3 crore and foreign currency totalling ₹10.70 lakh.
According to a press release, officials intercepted Nisar Mandala, a passenger from Dubai, and found him carrying 1.4 kg of gold worth ₹64.98 lakh in two plastic pouches and in his shoes.
Kalandar Thamimul Ansari and Mohammed Nagoor Mohideen, who were about to leave for Dubai, were stopped and were found to have hidden foreign currency totalling to ₹10.7 lakh in their rectum.
Six passengers from Sharjah and Colombo were trying to get into the country 1.5 kg of gold illegally. One passenger alone was arrested.
