29 from Haryana arrested for committing exam malpractice using electronic devices

The police have arrested 29 persons from Haryana for alleged malpractice in the Group C examination conducted by the Defence Services here in Nandambakkam.

The police said on October 9, Lt. Col. Rita Kumbhani, presiding officer of the examination, forwarded a report to the police in which she said the written examination for the post of “tradesman mate” was conducted on Sunday at Army Public School, Nandambakkam.

She said 1,729 candidates wrote the examination, with 968 taking it in the morning session and 761 in the evening.

As many as 968 candidates were allowed in the morning and 761 in the evening for the examination and they were sent to their respective classrooms after physical verification and frisking. However, 28 candidates who appeared for the examination in the evening were caught during the examination carrying tiny electronic devices like miniature Bluetooth earbuds/e-chips and one person was caught for impersonation and doing malpractice in the examination hall.

Based on her report, a case was registered by Nandambakkam Inspector A. Vijayakumar under Sections 43(g)(provides any assistance to any person to facilitate access to a computer, computer system or computer network in contravention of the provisions of this Act) read with Section 66 (Computer related offence) of the Information Technology Act.

In this connection, 29 candidates who committed the malpractice in the examination hall were arrested and were released on bail.

Nine mobile phones with SIM cards and Bluetooth devices and 11 mini mobile phones without SIM cards and Bluetooth devices were seized from them. During the initial investigation, the candidates revealed that they were using these devices to ascertain the correct answers among themselves. The seized devices will be sent to Cyber Forensic Laboratory, office of the Commissioner of Police for analysis.

Police sources said investigation was on to find out the modus operandi of the candidates who were found using the devices. The gang allegedly was involved in similar malpractice elsewhere in the country and in order to avoid being caught again, it had shifted its operations to the examination centre in Chennai.