29 children make it to Spellbee International hall of fame

Special Correspondent April 22, 2022 00:47 IST

Students from five schools in Chennai and Namakkal are being inducted into the Hall of Fame of SpellBee International as they were declared winners in the international championship this month.

A press release said 29 winners of the international level (Grade 1 to 9) were from Maharishi Vidhya Mandir, Velammal Global School, Mahindra World School, Peace On Green Earth Public School from Chennai and Green Park International School from Namakkal. All the participants are being awarded with category-based medals and certificates.

SpellBee International enhances students’ linguistic skills through its SLEP (Strategic Language Enhancement Programme) — a holistic language development programme, the release said.