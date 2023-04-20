HamberMenu
29 children engaged as labourers rescued in Chennai

The children -- 28 from Bihar and one boy from Nepal -- were made to work for more than 15 hours a day in an inhuman conditions for paltry wages of ₹100 to ₹300 a week

April 20, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The child workers being rescued from a bag stitching company at Mannady in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

A team of senior officials, including those from the Labour Department and the police, conducted a search at a bag stitching company at Mannady and rescued 29 children from there on Thursday. 

Following a tip-off, the team, led by Additional Commissioner and Joint Commissioner of Labour, Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) and Tahsildar, paid a surprise visit to the company.

Sources said the team, which searched the premises thoroughly, found 29 children aged between 8 and 16 covered with sponge bundles. Preliminary inquiry revealed that most of them had never been to school. While 28 children hailed from Bihar, one boy who was from Nepal. They were made to work for more than 15 hours a day in inhuman conditions for paltry wages of ₹100 to ₹300 a week, said sources. 

Police said the team rescued all the 29 children and filed a police complaint.  “We are booking a case against the owner of a bag stitching company who is also from Bihar,” said the police.

