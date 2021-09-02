2.81 lakh households coveredin RWH awareness campaign

CHENNAI

02 September 2021 01:11 IST

Water volunteers will be surveying 10.91 lakh houses

The water volunteers of Chennai Metrowater have covered 2,81,747 households in 7,026 streets across the city during the rainwater harvesting awareness campaign which was launched on Monday.

The water agency has set up two help desks in each of the 200 depots across the city. Nearly 2,000 members of the women self-help groups have been roped in as water volunteers for the campaign and for checking water quality. They would be surveying 10.91 lakh households in 35,000 streets across the city.

They would also collect details on the households, type of wells and RWH structures and also check on complaints related to water and sewage. They would meet residents and create awareness on maintenance of RWH structures and water conservation. They are also engaged in checking water quality at households, including water supplied through hand pumps.

Chief Minister M.K.Stalin had launched the campaign and flagged off the campaign vehicles. Chennai has nearly 8.24 lakh drinking water connections, said a press release.