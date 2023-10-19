ADVERTISEMENT

2,808 bottles of liquor, smuggled from Puducherry, seized in T.N.’s Chengalpattu district 

October 19, 2023 04:32 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police said the IMFL was worth about ₹2.6 lakh; one suspect has been arrested in connection with the case

The Hindu Bureau

In a major operation, officers of the Enforcement Bureau, Tamil Nadu, seized 2,808 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor(IMFL), smuggled from Puducherry into Chengalpattu district.

Based on a specific input of smuggling of IMFL into Chengalpattu district, a raid was conducted by the Sub-Inspector of Police, Central Intelligence Unit, Villupuram zone and his team, at the Puthupattu check-post in the district. The police team intercepted a four-wheeler at the check post and arrested one suspect, A. Sivasankar, 38, of Sirunagar, Cheyyur.

A total of 2,808 bottles of liquor worth about ₹2.6 lakh, and a car, were seized.

Members of the public are requested to provide information regarding the peddling of narcotic drugs to the toll-free number 10581 or CUG No. 94984-10581. Strict confidentiality will be maintained, a press release said.

