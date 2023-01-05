HamberMenu
28-year-old woman arrested for running a sex racket at Aminjikarai

A special team raided an apartment in Ayyavu Colony based on a tip-off and rescued two women, besides arresting the main accused; search is on for one more accused

January 05, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Anti Vice Squad (AVS) of the Greater Chennai Police have arrested a 28-year-old resident of Thiruverkadu for running a sex racket in Aminjikarai. The police team rescued two women from the house and are searching for one more accused person involved in the racket.

A senior police official said the AVS team received a tip-off about the running of a sex racket in an apartment in Ayyavu Colony, Aminjikarai. Based on the information, a police team raided the apartment and found a woman identified as P. Sangeetha, a resident of Durga Nagar, Thiruverkadu, running the racket. The AVS team rescued two women from the place and have housed them in a government-run hostel.

The accused was produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

