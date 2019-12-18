28-year-old saves father’s life by donating a part of his liver

Despite having a different blood group, a 28-year-old man saved his father’s life by donating a part of his liver.

To solve the problem of blood group incompatibility in living related donor, a team of surgeons performed ABO incompatible liver transplantation on the 54-year-old man, who was diagnosed with liver failure and liver cancer.

A team of doctors led by liver transplant surgeon Mohamed Rela, Dr. Rela Institute, Chromepet, performed the liver transplant at Kumaran Hospitals.

The patient’s son, whose blood group did not match his father’s, agreed to donate his liver. After detailed discussion, it was decided to go ahead with liver transplantation after “desensitisation” of the recipient’s blood by removing antibodies that could cause severe rejection. This is called ABO incompatible liver transplantation, according to a press release.

Two weeks before the transplantation, the patient received special medication, and a procedure called plasmapheresis to minimise the cells that produce specific antibodies and remove the existing antibodies.

Dr. Rela said these types of surgeries should be performed in higher numbers since the requirement for donated solid organs outweigh the availability of potential donors by a very large margin in the country.

“Most often, the patient finds himself in a predicament of an unmatched living related donor, and the ABO incompatible transplantation has presented itself as a welcome solution to this very common problem,” Dr. Rela said, according to the release.