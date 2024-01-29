28-year-old man arrested for marrying minor girl in Pulianthope

January 29, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Pulianthope all-women police on Sunday arrested a 28-year-old for eloping with a 15-year-old girl and marrying her. He was produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison on Monday.

A senior police official said the mother of the girl complained that her daughter, a Class IX student, had eloped with a relative’s son M. Karthik, 28, on January 23, and she had been staying in the house of one of Karthik’s relatives in Madhavaram. Based on the information, the police officials rescued the girl and arrested Karthik under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.