28-year-old man arrested for marrying minor girl in Pulianthope

He had eloped with her on January 23

January 29, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Pulianthope all-women police on Sunday arrested a 28-year-old for eloping with a 15-year-old girl and marrying her. He was produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison on Monday.

A senior police official said the mother of the girl complained that her daughter, a Class IX student, had eloped with a relative’s son M. Karthik, 28, on January 23, and she had been staying in the house of one of Karthik’s relatives in Madhavaram. Based on the information, the police officials rescued the girl and arrested Karthik under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.

