28 schools of excellence to come up

Govt. Girls Higher Secondary School in Ashok Nagar to be upgraded

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 12, 2022 22:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tamil Nadu School Education department has issued a government order for the establishment of 28 schools of excellence across the state, which will begin functioning from the current academic year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Existing government schools will be transformed into these schools of excellence, and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had made an announcement regarding the same earlier this year in the State Assembly. 

A list of schools to be upgraded in each district has also been released, and in Chennai, the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Ashok Nagar will be transformed into a School of Excellence.

The budget estimates made for establishing these schools include smart classrooms, computer labs, arts and crafts rooms, and STEM Labs. Funds will be set aside for these schools to establish clubs, hosting events such as annual and sports day, as well as teacher training programmes. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commissioner of School Education had detailed a proposal where ₹171 crore is required for upgrading and administering 28 schools of excellence. While a project proposal for ₹68 crore has been submitted to the NABARD for the sanction of funds, a request has been made to the State government for an administrative sanction of ₹ 102 crore.

The Government Order said after examining the proposal, an administrative sanction of ₹169 crore and financial sanction of ₹100 crore, which excludes the funds to be sanctioned under the NABARD, has been accorded.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

At a recent event in Chennai, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had unveiled 26 schools of excellence and 15 model schools set up by the State emulating the model of the AAP government in Delhi.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
school

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app