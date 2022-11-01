28 rescued from MTC bus stuck in waterlogged subway in Vyasarpadi

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 01, 2022 22:01 IST

Fire and Rescue Services personnel rescuing the people stuck inside the bus at Ganeshapuram subway in Vyasarpadi. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) Bus was stuck in a waterlogged Ganeshapuram subway in Vyasarpadi on Tuesday, and 28 persons, including the bus’ crew, were rescued by the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) personnel.

When the Manali-bound 64-C bus was passing through the inundated subway on Tuesday, water entered the vehicle causing it to breakdown. Its occupants were stuck inside. Passers-by alerted the TNFRS.

The TNFRS personnel from Vyasarpadi, led by fire station officer R. Selvam, reached the spot and used lifebuoys, life jackets, spine boats and rope to rescue the bus’ occupants. Greater Chennai Corporation staff and others pumped out the water from the subway. After an hour, the vehicle was removed from the subway.

