28 officers moved to wing for curbing crimes against women

The Director General of Police has transferred 28 Additional Superintendents of Police/Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police (ADSP/ADC) to the special wing to deal with crimes against women and children in their respective districts or cities. They will take charge immediately.

According to a press release, a separate wing was formed to tackle crime against women and children, for which a government order was passed on March 5.

Transfer orders issued

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Su. Arunachalam took charge as head of the wing that has three superintendents of police.

The DGP on May 30 issued orders to transfer the 28 Additional DSPs and DCs to the newly formed wing. Most of them were in charge of the Prohibition Enforcement Wing or Investigative Units for Crime Against Women in different districts or cities earlier.

Studying patterns

The wing will monitor and study patterns of all categories of crimes against women and children across the State to develop strategies for detection, prosecution and prevention of such crimes and for developing improved counselling strategies to deal with the victims.

The wing will also monitor investigations in important crime cases to ensure successful prosecution. They will coordinate with other State police forces, the CBI and the Interpol to tackle trafficking.