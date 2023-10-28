28 migrant workers arrested in Chennai for allegedly attacking police personnel 

October 28, 2023 01:24 pm | Updated 01:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Ambattur Estate Police, of the Avadi City Police, have arrested 28 migrant workers who allegedly attacked two uniformed police personnel, who were trying to intervene in a clash amongst the workers, recently.

The police said a number of migrant workers are staying at the premises of a firm, Blue Packaging India Private Limited, in Pattravakkam. On October 23, the workers celebrated Ayudha Pooja. Since it was a holiday, some of them had consumed alcohol, and then began creating a ruckus. A drunken brawl subsequently ensued.

After a call for assistance was received at the police control room, police personnel Ragupathy and Raj Kumar went to the firm’s premises on two motorbikes. When one of the policemen, Raghupathy, tried to intervene and stop the clash, the migrant workers attacked him. Ragupathy sustained injuries on his head. The other policeman too sustained minor injuries. Later, Ragupathy was admitted to a hospital and had to get stitches.

A video of the police personnel being attacked went viral on social media platforms.

On the orders of Avadi City Police Commissioner K. Shankar, the Ambattur Estate Police registered a case against the migrant workers for offences under section 353 (Assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of their duties) of the Indian Penal Code.

Five persons were arrested initially, and remanded on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

After a further investigation, the police on Saturday, October 28, 2023, arrested 28 other migrant workers and they were taken to the court for remand.

On Saturday morning, Avadi City Police Commissioner Mr. Shankar visited the Ambattur Estate Police Station. Talking to reporters, he said those involved in breaching public tranquillity would not be spared. The Commissioner said he would convene a meeting of owners of construction firms and other industries who engage migrant workers and would give them suitable instructions with regard to maintaining public tranquillity, and would seek their cooperation to ensure peace on their premises.

