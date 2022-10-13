Chennai

2.8 kg of gold seized at Chennai airport

Chennai Air Customs officials seized 2.8 kg of gold worth ₹1.25 crore and electronic goods worth ₹14 lakh at Chennai airport.

On October 11, three men who came down from Dubai were held and officials found that these passengers had hidden three gold bits weighing 240g in their inner pant pockets, according to a press release.

In their check-in baggage, each of the three had 66 gold moulds, which weighed 2.6 kg concealed in Apple Airpod Pro. Also, they had assorted electronic goods worth ₹14 lakh, the release said.


