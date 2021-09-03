28 Corporation schools chosen for holistic transformation

Thrust will be on pedagogical innovation, better infrastructure

The Greater Chennai Corporation will transform 28 schools holistically under the CITIIS (City Investments To Innovate, Integrate and Sustain) Challenge Program.

At present, infrastructure improvement is being carried out in three schools, and work will be taken up in phases at the other schools.

A revamp of civil infrastructure, pedagogical innovation, capacity building of teachers and administrators, establishing of digital infrastructure and e-governance, extracurricular activities and partnerships with NGOs will be the six thrust areas under the programme.

“We are taking care to ensure that a comprehensive transformation is carried out and that it doesn’t affect any existing facilities, such as large playgrounds, that the school might have. A team of architects working on this project is carrying out assessments of these premises and then a plan is prepared for the design intervention that can be carried out based on the needs of the specific school,” said Sneha Divakaran, Deputy Commissioner (Education), GCC.

A proposal is under study to extend this holistic transformation to 17 more schools in the city.

Work is on at the Chennai Higher Secondary School, Manikandan Street; Chennai Public School, Cemetery Road; and Chennai Higher Secondary School, Nesapakkam. Senior students, who returned to the school at Manikandan Street on Wednesday, were welcomed into renovated classrooms.

At the school on Cemetery Road, colourful murals and paintings adorn the walls of the classrooms.

An official associated with the project said senior teachers would be considered for leadership training, sports facilities would be revamped, and students would be given coaching.

The focus would be on early childhood education in future across these schools.

A team from the Corporation, led by Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, inspected the school on Manikandan Street on Thursday.