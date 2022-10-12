28 anganwadis in Tiruvallur district to have CCTV and child-friendly facilities

Two anganwadis in each block identified for renovation and upgradation, says Tiruvallur Collector Alby John Varghese

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 12, 2022 21:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruvallur District Collector Alby John Varghese interacting with children at an anganwadi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tiruvallur district administration has begun work setting up 28 smart anganwadis.

District Collector Alby John Varghese said that initially two anganwadis have been identified per block for upgradation into smart anganwadis. “The child-friendly classrooms also mean baby-friendly toilets for them and the staff. A television set to play age-appropriate educational videos and CCTVs will be provided,” he said.

The infrastructure is being upgraded in 28 anganwadis which would have child-friendly furniture, play material for the children and a library. For this, the administration is partnering with multiple agencies, including residents welfare associations, non-governmental organisations and getting funding under corporate social responsibility from companies that were willing to contribute towards the overall development of children aged between 2 and 6.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with smart anganwadis, Mr. Varghese said that smart+ and smart++ anganwadis would be developed in the district. “The smart+ anganwadis would have a television set, internet and CCTV camera in the play area and at entrance. These would have kitchen gardens so that vegetables could be grown to meet the needs of the centre,” Mr. Varghese said.

The smart++ anganwadis would concentrate on children who require special care and better nutrition. “In a year, their body mass index should have improved,” he said. Work has just begun for the upgradation of a smart++ anganwadi at Veppampattu.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

According to Padmapriya Baskaran, CEO, Sanitation First (India), which is upgrading the existing centre, the building was being renovated. “We will be providing them child-friendly furniture and a small library with toys and books. The kitchen will get shelves, a new gas stove and storage space for groceries. A compound wall would be built to keep out the cattle and strangers since a kitchen garden will be raised,” she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
school

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app