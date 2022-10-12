28 anganwadis in Tiruvallur district to have CCTV and child-friendly facilities

Two anganwadis in each block identified for renovation and upgradation, says Tiruvallur Collector Alby John Varghese

The Tiruvallur district administration has begun work setting up 28 smart anganwadis.

District Collector Alby John Varghese said that initially two anganwadis have been identified per block for upgradation into smart anganwadis. “The child-friendly classrooms also mean baby-friendly toilets for them and the staff. A television set to play age-appropriate educational videos and CCTVs will be provided,” he said.

The infrastructure is being upgraded in 28 anganwadis which would have child-friendly furniture, play material for the children and a library. For this, the administration is partnering with multiple agencies, including residents welfare associations, non-governmental organisations and getting funding under corporate social responsibility from companies that were willing to contribute towards the overall development of children aged between 2 and 6.

Along with smart anganwadis, Mr. Varghese said that smart+ and smart++ anganwadis would be developed in the district. “The smart+ anganwadis would have a television set, internet and CCTV camera in the play area and at entrance. These would have kitchen gardens so that vegetables could be grown to meet the needs of the centre,” Mr. Varghese said.

The smart++ anganwadis would concentrate on children who require special care and better nutrition. “In a year, their body mass index should have improved,” he said. Work has just begun for the upgradation of a smart++ anganwadi at Veppampattu.

According to Padmapriya Baskaran, CEO, Sanitation First (India), which is upgrading the existing centre, the building was being renovated. “We will be providing them child-friendly furniture and a small library with toys and books. The kitchen will get shelves, a new gas stove and storage space for groceries. A compound wall would be built to keep out the cattle and strangers since a kitchen garden will be raised,” she said.