27th festival of Mylapore Arts Academy inaugurated

Published - October 18, 2024 09:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
K. N. Ramaswamy, director, Bharatiya Vidhya Bhavan, S. Jagadeesan, president, Mylapore Arts Academy and Cleveland V.V.Sundaram at the inauguration of the 27th music festival of Mylapore Arts Academy held in Chennai on Friday.

K. N. Ramaswamy, director, Bharatiya Vidhya Bhavan, S. Jagadeesan, president, Mylapore Arts Academy and Cleveland V.V.Sundaram at the inauguration of the 27th music festival of Mylapore Arts Academy held in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: RAGHUNATHAN SR

The 27th music festival of the Mylapore Arts Academy was inaugurated by Cleveland V. V. Sundaram here on Friday.

Speaking at the inaugural, he said, though this was the 27th festival, the organisation had been functioning for the last six decades and concerts were being held every year.

“Though there were around 160-170 sabhas a couple of years back, it has now come down to about 65 sabhas. Around 3,000 concerts used to be organised which has shrunk to about 1,000 these days. Even huge organisations which would host concerts from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. now has it scheduled between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. There are numerous reasons, including the fact that not too many rasikas turn up, though there are some who prefer to watch it online too,” he added.

Mr. Sundaram noted that talented artists from the next generation should be given opportunities. Only then people learning music will get motivated, he said. “This academy chooses very skilled and deserving artists, and give them opportunities to perform,” Mr. Sundaram added.

S. Jagadeesan, president of the Mylapore Arts Academy, also spoke during the occasion. The event was followed by a concert by Chinmaya Sisters, Uma and Radhika.

Published - October 18, 2024 09:00 pm IST

